NEET PG counselling 2021 round 2 merit list out

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The round 2 seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling has been released on Friday, February 18. The provisional merit list was earlier announced, the candidates who have participated in the counselling process can check their admission status at mcc.nic.in.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

According to MCC, "the allotment letters can be downloaded from MCC website. Candidates are requested to proceed for reporting to the allotted college as per schedule after downloading their allotment letters."

The candidates can contact their allotted college directly for queries related to documents/ fee to be submitted at the time of reporting. "Also, candidates should confirm Admission Schedule from the allotted college before proceeding for Reporting along with all required original documents," MCC release mentioned.

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link, Websites To Check

The NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result is available at the website- mcc.nic.in. The candidates can check their admission status through the official website.

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Go to mcc.nic.in

Click on Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Enter the login details

Round 2 seat allotment result will appear on screen

Download, take a print out for further reference.

The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detail counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.