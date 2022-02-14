NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Choice Filling Process Ends Tomorrow

  • Home
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Candidates can fill their choices up to 4 pm tomorrow on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in.

Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 14, 2022 2:01 pm IST

The counselling process for 50 per cent all India quota seats will be conducted in four rounds this year.
NEET PG Counselling 2021: The choice filling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 counselling round 2 will end tomorrow, February 15. Candidates who have registered themselves for this round can apply through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. They can fill their choices up to 4 pm.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) said, "The Choice Filling for Round-2 of PG counselling 2021 is being extended further upto 4:00 pm of 15.02.2022 (Tuesday) as per the directions of Hon’ble High Court of Delhi in the matter of Dr. Vishal Dahiya & Ors. Vs. UoI & Ors.(W.P © No. 992 of 2022)."

Candidates who want to edit their choices can log in to their account, give consent for unlocking their choices and fill their choices again or edit/ modify them, the MCC said.

Those who do not want to edit their locked choices need not do anything. Their earlier exercised choices will be valid for seat processing as such, for Round-1.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: How To Fill Choices

  1. Visit the official website-- mcc.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the 'NEET PG 2021 counselling' link.
  3. Enter your login details and click on submit.
  4. Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window.
  5. Lock the choices and submit.

The counselling process for 50 per cent all India quota seats will be conducted in four rounds this year. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds.

