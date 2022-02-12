  • Home
  • NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Deadline For Round 2 Choice Filling Till February 14

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The choice filling date for NEET PG round 2 counselling has been extended till February 14.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 12, 2022 2:26 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Candidates can check the notification on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 counselling round 2 choice filling process. The choice filling date for NEET PG round 2 counselling has been extended till February 14, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for this round can check the notification on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

The counselling process for 50 per cent all India quota seats will be conducted in four rounds this year. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds.

"The Choice Filling for Round-2 of counselling has been extended up to 11:00 A.M of 14.02.2022 as per the directions of Hon'ble High Court of Delhi in the matter of Dr Vishal Dahiya and Ors. Vs. UoI and Ors. (W.P © No. 992 of 2022)," the MCC said in a statement.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: How To Fill Choices

  1. Visit the official website-- mcc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the 'NEET PG 2021 counselling' link
  3. Enter your login details and click on submit
  4. Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window
  5. Lock the choices and submit

The choice locking for NEET PG round 2 counselling will start from February 13 at 5:00 pm and will be available till February 14, 11:00 am.

