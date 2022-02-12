NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Deadline For Round 2 Choice Filling Till February 14
NEET PG Counselling 2021: The choice filling date for NEET PG round 2 counselling has been extended till February 14.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 counselling round 2 choice filling process. The choice filling date for NEET PG round 2 counselling has been extended till February 14, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for this round can check the notification on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.
The counselling process for 50 per cent all India quota seats will be conducted in four rounds this year. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds.
"The Choice Filling for Round-2 of counselling has been extended up to 11:00 A.M of 14.02.2022 as per the directions of Hon'ble High Court of Delhi in the matter of Dr Vishal Dahiya and Ors. Vs. UoI and Ors. (W.P © No. 992 of 2022)," the MCC said in a statement.
NEET PG Counselling 2021: How To Fill Choices
- Visit the official website-- mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the 'NEET PG 2021 counselling' link
- Enter your login details and click on submit
- Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window
- Lock the choices and submit
The choice locking for NEET PG round 2 counselling will start from February 13 at 5:00 pm and will be available till February 14, 11:00 am.