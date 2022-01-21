NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG round 1 merit list tomorrow at mcc.nic.in (representational)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the first merit list for NEET PG counselling 2021 tomorrow, January 22. The registration window was available from January 12 to 18 and those who registered during this time can check their admission status tomorrow at mcc.nic.in. Those who appear in the merit list can report for admission between January 23 and 28.

The merit list will be prepared based on the choices filled by the candidates during the registration window.

In a recent notification, the MCC said candidates who join the allotted seats in round 1 and later want to resign can do so until 4 pm on February 3. After that, the applicants will be considered as part of round 2 and the same rules will apply to them as applicable for round 2 counselling.

Colleges will generate resignation letters online, failing which the resignation will be considered 'null and void,' and the applicant will be deemed to occupy the seat and round 2 rules will apply.

If the candidate is not promoted in round 2, there is no choice to resign, it added.