NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared: Direct Link, Websites, How To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result is now available at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The round 1 seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling has been released on Saturday, January 22. The provisional merit list was earlier announced, the candidates who have participated in the counselling process can check their admission status at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who join the allotted seats in round 1 and later want to resign can do so until 4 pm on February 3, MCC in its recent notification mentioned. After that, the applicants will be considered as part of round 2 and the same rules will apply to them as applicable for round 2 counselling.

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link, Websites To Check

The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result is available at the website- mcc.nic.in. The candidates can check their admission status through the official website.

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Go to mcc.nic.in Click on Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Enter the login details Round 1 seat allotment result will appear on screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

Following the round 1 result, the registration process for round 2 seat allotment will be conducted from February 3 to 7 and round 3 from February 24 to 28.

The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detail counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.