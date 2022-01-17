NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 1 Registration Ends Today

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG round 1 counselling 2021: Apply at mcc.nic.in (representational)

NEET PG Round 1 Counselling 2021: Registration for NEET PG round 1 counselling will end today, January 17, 2022. The application process for the 50 per cent all India quota seats can be completed on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in. Registration for NEET PG round 1 counselling started on January 12.

While the registration window will be open till 12 pm today, the payment facility will be available up to 3 pm. Candidates who are yet to register should complete the process at the earliest to avoid last-minute rush.

As per the NEET PG counselling schedule, the choice filling facility will be available till 11:55 pm today. The provision for locking the choices will be available from 4 pm to 11:55 pm.

Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on January 22 and selected candidates can report to the allotted institutions from January 23 to 28, 2022.

Candidates are required to bring a set of original documents to the allotted institutes for verification. The list is available in the PG counselling information bulletin at mcc.nic.in.

There will be three more rounds of NEET PG counselling. Round 2 will take place from February 3 to 19, the mop-up round from 24 February to 10 March and the stray vacancy round from March 11 to 16.

For the 2021-22 academic session, the stray vacancy round will be held online by the MCC for Central University, institutes, all India quota and DNB seats. Earlier, it was offline and was conducted at institute level.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Apply Here