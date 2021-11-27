NEET PG Counselling 2021: Resident Doctors Across Medical Colleges Back Protest Against Delay

Residents doctors from various medical colleges protest against delay in NEET PG Counselling (Representative)

Resident doctors from various medical colleges including Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML), Safdarjung have supported the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA)'s protest over delayed NEET PG counselling. OPD services of hospitals were suspended on Saturday.

FORDA shared a press release today and said, withdrawal from OPD services by resident doctors will be continued and a national level review meeting will be conducted on November 29. FORDA shared the press release on Twitter and wrote: " Following a virtual meeting with State #RDA Representatives today, it has been decided that the “Withdrawal from OPD Services” by #ResidentDoctors will be continued. The Medical fraternity stands united in this fight for Justice!"

#PressRelease: Following a virtual meeting with State #RDA Representatives today, it has been decided that the “Withdrawal from OPD Services” by #ResidentDoctors will be continued. The Medical fraternity stands united in this fight for Justice! @MoHFW_INDIA @DghsIndia @ANI @ndtv pic.twitter.com/yJqYcncFdL — FORDA INDIA (@FordaIndia) November 27, 2021

NEET PG counselling 2021 was scheduled to be conducted from October 25 but was postponed after the Supreme Court's direction. The top court will hear a plea challenging centre and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)'s decision to provide 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS students in all India quota medical seats. MCC will conduct NEET counselling after the Supreme court takes decision the plea.

Doctors have asked the Supreme Court and government to start NEET UG counselling and admission process and court proceedings should be fast-track.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, admission to various courses in NEET PG 2021 has been delayed indefinitely. The residents are carrying both Covid and non-Covid services tirelessly in the last one-and-a-half years and exhausted both physically and mentally. They have been waiting patiently till date for some positive outcome of the Supreme Court proceedings in the matter of already delayed NEET PG 2021 counselling. However, there seems no respite to their physical and mental distress, with the next court hearing scheduled on January 6, 2022. “To mark our protest against these repeated delays and postponement in counselling, we the residents of ABVIMS and Dr RML hospital decide to withdraw OPD services on Saturday, 27 November 2021 onwards, including Sunday OPDs'' RML RDA said in a letter to the hospital administration.

Doctors from Assam and Hindu Rao hospital also joined the process and called off strike.

(With inputs from PTI)