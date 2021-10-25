Image credit: Shutterstock MCC NEET PG counselling 2021 registration begins today at mcc.nic.in (representational)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin NEET PG 2021 counselling for 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats today, October 25. Candidates who have qualified in the postgraduate medical entrance exam can apply online at mcc.nic.in. As per the official schedule, the last date to register and pay fee is October 29. The window for choice filling and locking will be available from October 26 to 29.

Institutes will verify their internal candidates on October 30 and the seat allotment results will be announced on November 3. Selected candidates will have to report for admission at institutes between November 4 and 10.

Registration for round 2 counselling will begin on November 15. Round 2 counselling will be followed by a mop-up round and a stray vacancy round.

NEET PG Counselling Schedule

NEET PG Information Bulletin

“NMC and NBE have informed that new LoPs and accreditations will be issued by 15/11/2021. Hence, new/fresh seats not included in round 1 may be added in round 2 of NEET-PG counselling, 2021 which is scheduled to commence from 15/11/2021. Candidates are advised to make an informed decision during choice-filling in Round 1 of NEET-PG counselling, 2021,” an official statement said.

The NBE said candidates will be asked to fill in some of the information given in the NEET PG application form during the counselling process as well. It has asked candidates to keep a copy of the application form and admit card ready for documents.

“These documents may be retained as they may be required till you complete your PG course,” it added.