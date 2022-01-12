NEET PG Counselling 2021 Registration Begins At Mcc.nic.in; Here’s Direct Link

NEET PG round 1 counselling application starts

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for the first round of NEET PG counselling. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance test can visit mcc.nic.in and complete the registration process. As per the official schedule, registration and fee payment window for the first round will be available till January 17. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices up to January 17.

Seat allotment results will be published on January 22 and selected candidates can report for admission between January 23 and 28.

NEET PG Counselling Round 1 Registration: Direct Link



NEET PG round 2 counselling will be from February 3 to 19, the mop-up round will be from February 24 March 10, and the mop up round will be from March 11 to 13.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Application Form

Candidates will have to use the same email ID and mobile number provided in the exam application form on the NBE website during the MCC counselling process.

“Please note that you will be asked to fill some of the information (we are not showing it here for security reasons) that you have given in your application form of NBE, admit card of examination during online registration and provided by the examination conducting agency (NBE). Therefore, keep a copy of your application form and admit card ready for reference. These documents may be retained as they may be required till you complete your PG course,” according to the NEET PG counselling information bulletin.