NEET PG Counselling 2021: New Registration For Mop-Up Round Begins At Mcc.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock New registration for the NEET PG mop-up round begins at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started new registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 counselling mop-up round today, March 14, 2022. Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET PG counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in.

The mop-up round registration process was earlier scheduled to commence from March 2 but it started on March 3. The seats that remain vacant after NEET PG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling will now be filled up by applicants through the mop-up round.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Steps To Apply For Mop-Up Round

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link Enter your NEET PG roll number and other required credentials to login Fill in the application form and upload all documents Pay the application fees and click on submit Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Registration: Direct Link

There will be a stray vacancy round once the mop-up round counselling process is completed but no fresh registrations will be allowed for it. There will be no option for filling choices in the stray vacancy round.

“The Choices exercised by candidates in Mop Up Round will be considered for allotment of seats for Stray Vacancy Round. Allotment of seats ‘Online’ by running software. Eligible candidates who are not holding any seat can only participate in Online Stray Vacancy Round,” reads an MCC statement.