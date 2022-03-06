NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG counselling: Candidates can fill and lock their choices up to 11:55 pm tomorrow (representational)

NEET PG Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling mop-up round tomorrow, March 7. The mop-up round registration process was earlier scheduled to commence from March 2 but it started on March 3. Candidates can apply at mcc.nic.in.

According to the NEET counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the mop-up round will be available till March 7.

Candidates can fill and lock their choices up to 11:55 pm tomorrow.

Seat allotment results will be published on March 12 and the schedule for reporting at allotted institutions is March 13 to 18.

There will be a stray vacancy round once the mop-up round counselling process is completed but no fresh registrations will be allowed for it. There will be no option for filling choices in the stray vacancy round.

“The Choices exercised by candidates in Mop Up Round will be considered for allotment of seats for Stray Vacancy Round. Allotment of seats ‘Online’ by running software. Eligible candidates who are not holding any seat can only participate in Online Stray Vacancy Round,” reads an MCC statement.