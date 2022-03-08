Image credit: Shutterstock Registration, choice filling deadline for NEET PG 2021 counselling mop-up round extended

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 counselling mop-up round registration till Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET PG counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in.

It must be noted that the last date for choice filling and locking for the NEET PG 2021 counselling mop-up round is also March 9. The seats that remain vacant after NEET PG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling will now be filled up by applicants through the mop-up round.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Steps To Apply For Mop-Up Round

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link Enter your NEET PG roll number and other required credentials to login Fill in the application form and upload all documents Pay the application fees and click on submit Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Registration: Direct Link

MCC NEET PG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.