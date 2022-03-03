  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins From Today; Important Details

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins From Today; Important Details

NEET PG Counselling 2021: According to the MCC NEET counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the mop-up round will be available till March 7

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 3, 2022 2:41 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Exam Begins Today; List Of 10th, 12th Exams This Week
AIMA MAT 2022: PBT Admit Card Released; Direct Link Here
West Bengal HS Council Likely To Review Class 12 Board Exam Dates
Karnataka Board Revises Datesheets Of 2nd PUC Exam 2022 To Avoid Clash With JEE Main
Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022 To Begin Tomorrow; Important Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre
Board Exam 2022 Status: CGBSE 12th, CBSE Practical Exams Begin Today; CBSE Term 1 Result Awaited
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins From Today; Important Details
The registration and fee payment window for the mop-up round will be available till March 7
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling mop-up round has been started. The mop-up round was earlier scheduled to commence from March 2.

According to the MCC NEET counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the mop-up round will be available till March 7.

Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices from March 3. Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET PG counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in. The seats that remain vacant after NEET PG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling will now be filled up by applicants through the mop up round.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: How to Apply For Mop-Up Round

  1. Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link
  3. Enter your NEET PG roll number and other required credentials to login
  4. Fill in the application form and upload all documents
  5. Pay the application fees and click on submit
  6. Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

MCC NEET PG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

Click here for more Education News
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET PG Counselling neet pg counseling NEET PG
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Exam Begins Today; List Of 10th, 12th Exams This Week
Live | Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Exam Begins Today; List Of 10th, 12th Exams This Week
NIT Andhra Pradesh Partners With BETA CAE Systems To Train Students In Computer Aided Engineering
NIT Andhra Pradesh Partners With BETA CAE Systems To Train Students In Computer Aided Engineering
IIT Gandhinagar To Organise Global Conference On Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
IIT Gandhinagar To Organise Global Conference On Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
AIMA MAT 2022: PBT Admit Card Released; Direct Link Here
AIMA MAT 2022: PBT Admit Card Released; Direct Link Here
West Bengal HS Council Likely To Review Class 12 Board Exam Dates
West Bengal HS Council Likely To Review Class 12 Board Exam Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................