NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins From Today; Important Details

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling mop-up round has been started. The mop-up round was earlier scheduled to commence from March 2.

According to the MCC NEET counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the mop-up round will be available till March 7.

Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices from March 3. Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET PG counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in. The seats that remain vacant after NEET PG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling will now be filled up by applicants through the mop up round.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: How to Apply For Mop-Up Round

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link Enter your NEET PG roll number and other required credentials to login Fill in the application form and upload all documents Pay the application fees and click on submit Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

MCC NEET PG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.