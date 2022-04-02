NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the registration process for the special round for 146 new All India Quota (AIQ) seats in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 counselling on Saturday, April 2. Candidates can register themselves for the NEET PG 20221 AQI special round through the official website - mcc.nic.in till 11:55 pm today.

“It is for information of all candidates and colleges participating in NEET PG counselling 2021 that in compliance to the order of Supreme Court of India dated March 31, a special counselling round will be conducted for 146 PG seats which were added in the mop up round of PG counseling 2021,” the MCC said in a notification.

Students who have joined NEET PG 2021 counselling round 2 either of the state quota or AIQ can participate in the special round of counselling without forfeiture of their security deposit, the MCC said.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Special Round Schedule

Events Dates Fresh registration/payment 9 pm of April 1 to 11:55 pm of April 2 Choice filling and choice locking 9 pm of April 1 to 11:55 pm of April 2

Choice locking will begin from 5 pm of April 2 Processing of seat allotment April 3 Declaration of result April 4 Reporting at allotted college April 4 to April 7

Candidates should note that the payment facility for the NEET PG special round counselling will be available till April 3 (2 pm). The choice locking process will be held between April 2 (5 pm) and April 3 (7 pm).

The Supreme Court on March 31 cancelled the AQI mop-up round counselling for the NEET PG 2021 admissions. The mop-up round counselling was cancelled in order to "resolve the anomalies: arising from the addition of 146 seats to the NEET PG mop-up round which were not available for the candidates who participated in round 1 and round 2 of the process.

