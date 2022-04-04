  • Home
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC To Announce Special Round Seat Allotment Result Today At Mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the NEET PG special round results on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 4, 2022 9:17 am IST

NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC To Announce Special Round Seat Allotment Result Today At Mcc.nic.in
MCC to announce NEET PG special round counselling results at mcc.nic.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Special Round: The special round seat allotment results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 counselling will be declared today, April 4. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the NEET PG special round results on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

Once declared, medical aspirants registered for NEET PG 2021 special round counselling will be able to check their seat allotment results on the official website of MCC.

The Supreme Court had pulled up the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop Up round result after a plea had been filed seeking admissions to the remaining 146 seats that would otherwise go waste. Then as per the revised counselling schedule released by the MCC, a special round of counselling was held in compliance with the top court's order.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: How To Check Special Round Result

  • Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "PG Medical Counselling" tab.
  • Click on the "NEET PG Special Round Counselling result" link.
  • Enter your login details
  • The NEET PG special round counselling results will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates shortlisted in the Special Round of NEET PG Counselling 2021 can report for admission at the colleges between April 4 and April 6, 2022.

