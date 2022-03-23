  • Home
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Candidates can check the NEET PG mop-up round result on the official website- mcc.nic.in

Education | Updated: Mar 23, 2022 12:58 pm IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling mop-up round on Wednesday, March 23. Candidates can check the NEET PG mop-up round result on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

The mop-up round registration process was earlier started on March 2.

NEET PG 2021 counselling: Steps To Check Mop-Up Round Result

  1. Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Mop-Up Round Result' link
  3. Enter your NEET PG roll number and other required credentials to login
  4. NEET PG 2021 counselling mop-up round result will appear on the screen
  5. Download the result, take a print out for further reference.

There will be a stray vacancy round once the mop-up round counselling process is completed but no fresh registrations will be allowed for it. There will be no option for filling choices in the stray vacancy round.

“The Choices exercised by candidates in Mop Up Round will be considered for allotment of seats for Stray Vacancy Round. Allotment of seats ‘Online’ by running software. Eligible candidates who are not holding any seat can only participate in Online Stray Vacancy Round,” reads an MCC statement.

