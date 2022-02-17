NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Provisional Result Of Round 2 Seat Allotment

NEET PG round 2 counselling provisional result out

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional result of round 2 seat allotment of NEET PG counselling today, February 17. Applicants who had registered for phase 2 of NEET PG counselling for admission to Medical MD/ MS/ Diploma/ DNB can check their provisional status on the official website -- mcc.nic.in. The provisional result, MCC says, is indicative in nature.

NEET PG Round 2 Provisional Counselling Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

“The candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change,” MCC said.

“The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law,” it added.

MCC while releasing the provisional result said: “The candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.”

Any discrepancy in the result had to be informed to MCC of DGHS by 6 pm of February 17 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result would be treated as ‘Final’, the MCC statement also added.