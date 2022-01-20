  • Home
  • NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Notice For Candidates On Round 1 Seat Allotment

The MCC has released the notice regarding the resignation of seats allotted to candidates in Round 1 of NEET PG Counselling 2021.

Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 20, 2022 3:01 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling has issued a notice for the candidates regarding the resignation of seats allotted to them in Round 1 of NEET PG Counselling 2021.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

As per the notice, candidates who join their Round 1 seats and later want to resign the same can do so until 4 pm on February 3. After that, the applicants will be considered as part of Round 2 and the same rules will apply to them as applicable for Round 2 of counselling.

The designated college will generate the resignation letter online, failing which the resignation will be considered 'Null and Void,' and the applicant will be deemed to occupy the seat until Round 2 rules will apply.

The MCC statement, "Candidates are advised to ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as 'Null & Void' and candidates will be deemed to be occupy the seat still, and rules of Round-2 will apply. Any letter other than Resignation Letter generated through online portal will be considered as Resignation Letter'"

In case, the candidate is not promoted in Round 2, there is no choice to resign. Candidates who wish to resign their seat in Round 1 should do so by February 3, 2022, before Round 2.

Registration for NEET PG round 1 counselling started on January 12 at mcc.nic.in.

