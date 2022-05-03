  • Home
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Final Result Of Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment

The Medical Counselling Committee has released the final result of stray vacancy round seat allotment of NEET PG counselling on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 3, 2022 9:11 am IST

NEET PG 2021 stray vacancy round counselling final result released
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the final result of stray vacancy round seat allotment of NEET PG counselling. Applicants who had registered for stray vacancy round of NEET PG counselling 2021 for admission to Medical MD/ MS/ Diploma/ DNB can check their provisional status on the official website -- mcc.nic.in.

The provisional result for the MCC NEET PG counselling 2021 stray vacancy round was announced on Monday, May 2.

Medical aspirants who secured an allotment in the NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round, will have to report to the respective institutes by May 7 (upto 5 pm).

NEET PG Counselling 2021: How To Check Stray Vacancy Round Result

  • Visit the official website-- mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on the "PG Medical Counselling" tab.
  • Now, click on the link that reads, "Final Result Special Stray Vacancy Round PG 2021".
  • A PDF file will appear with the list of shortlisted candidates
  • Download it, take a print out for future reference.

For details on NEET PG 2021 counselling, please visit the website- mcc.nic.in.

