NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Notifies 5 Major Changes; Check Here

NEET PG counselling registration begins tomorrow (representational)

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on January 10 released the schedule for all India quota postgraduate medical counselling for candidates who have qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2021. As per the schedule, the registration process for the first round will begin tomorrow, January 12. The MCC has also notified five major changes to the PG NEET counselling scheme. As per the new scheme, NEET PG counselling 2021 will be conducted in four rounds – AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.

Here are the changes in the NEET 2021 counseling scheme:

The MCC said NEET 2021 counselling will have four rounds and seats will not revert to states after completion of round 2 of AIQ. Earlier, there were only two rounds of AIQ NEET counselling, except for central institutions, and seats reverted to the respective states after completion of round 2 of AIQ. Unfilled NRI, Muslim minority, Jain minority seats will be converted to Indian National seats after exhaustion of all the eligible candidates during the mop-up round before reverting it to the deemed universities. Earlier, after completion of the mop-up round, these seats were sent back to the deemed universities for the stray vacancy round. The reservation policy of AIQ for central institutes and state contributed seats will be:

SC: 15 per cent

ST: 7.5 per cent

OBC(Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list: 27 per cent

EWS: 10 per cent

PwD- horizontal reservation as per NMC norms: 5 per cent

Earlier, OBC and EWS reservation schemes were only for central institute seats.