NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Issues Notice For Candidates Regarding Blocking Of Seats

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notification for NEET PG 2021 candidates regarding the menace of seat blocking. The MCC has noticed that some candidates are deliberately trying to block the PG medical seats by opting for it and not joining the allotted seats. Candidates can check the official notice online at mcc.nic.in.

"It has come to notice of MCC, DGHS that some candidates are deliberately trying to block the seats by opting for the seats and not joining the allotted seats. MCC, DGHS is actively tracking / monitoring such candidates and colleges," the MCC said.

The counselling committee has warned that if at any level of the NEET PG counselling, it is found that seat blocking is done deliberately, with malicious intent, such candidates will be dealt accordingly.

Recently, the MCC has issued a notification for the candidates who exited with forfeiture of security deposit in round 2 and now want to participate in mop-up round of PG counselling 2021. Such candidates need not register again but they are required to make the requisite payment and proceed further, it said.