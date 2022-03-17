NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Issues Advisory For Candidates Regarding Blocking Of Mop-Up Round Seats

Image credit: Shutterstock MCC isssues advisory for NEET PG candidates

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notification for candidates regarding seat blocking in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling mop-up round. The MCC has advised the candidates who are holding a seat in round 2 of state counselling to not take part in the mop-up round of AIQ. Candidates can check the notification on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

"Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS, MoHFW is in receipt of representations from candidates seeking advice regarding their eligibility to participate in the mop-up round conducted by MCC after the completion of round 2 conducted by the state authorities," the MCC said in a notification.

"The candidates holding a seat in Round 2 of State Counselling are advised to not take part in the Mop-Up round of AIQ counselling and the participating State authorities are advised that the Candidates who have been allotted and joined a seat in Round 2 of the State Counselling may not be allowed to resign in compliance of the Gazette Notification No. MCI-18(1)/2018-Med./100818 dated 5th April, 2018," the MCC said.

It is also informed that the mop-up round is only for those candidates who have not joined/holding any seat during the previous rounds of counselling.

The participating States as well as the candidates are advised to kindly adhere to the policies/counselling scheme for enabling the candidates who are not holding any seat to be allotted a seat, the MCC said.