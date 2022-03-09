  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Further Extends Deadline For Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling

NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Further Extends Deadline For Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The last date to register for the NEET PG 2021 mop-up round is now March 12, 2022.

Education | Updated: Mar 9, 2022 9:05 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 has been further extended by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The last date to register for the NEET PG 2021 mop-up round is now March 12, 2022. Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET PG counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in.

It must be noted that the last date for choice filling and locking for the NEET PG 2021 counselling mop-up round is also March 12. The seats that remain vacant after NEET PG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling will now be filled up by applicants through the mop-up round.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Steps To Apply For Mop-Up Round

  1. Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link
  3. Enter your NEET PG roll number and other required credentials to login
  4. Fill in the application form and upload all documents
  5. Pay the application fees and click on submit
  6. Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Registration: Direct Link

There will be a stray vacancy round once the mop-up round counselling process is completed but no fresh registrations will be allowed for it. There will be no option for filling choices in the stray vacancy round.

NEET PG 2021 NEET Counselling 2021
