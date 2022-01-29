NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Deadline For Round 1 Reporting

MCC extends last date to report to colleges against NEET PG round 1 counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for reporting to colleges against round 1 NEET PG counselling. Earlier scheduled to end on January 28, the applicants can now report to colleges till 4 pm of January 30. MCC has also allowed the postgraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MD and MS seats to report to the colleges in hybrid mode this year. Candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET PG counselling 2021 round 1 can report both online or in offline mode at the allotted college by tomorrow.

“In reference to many requests being received from candidates, MCC of DGHS has extended the time for Reporting of Round-1 of PG Counselling 2021 upto 04:00 P.M of 30th January, 2022 (Sunday),” an MCC statement said.

Applicants can resign the allotted seat in round one NEET PG 2021 MD, MS counselling till 4 pm of February 3. After which, MCC says, these candidates will be considered as part of Round 2 and the same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round 2 of counselling.

Colleges will generate resignation letters online, failing which the resignation will be considered 'null and void,' MCC in a statement said and the applicant will be deemed to occupy the seat and round 2 rules will apply. If the candidate is not promoted in round 2, there is no choice to resign, it added.

In case the candidate gives consent for up-gradation in Round-2, participate in Round-2 counselling but is not upgraded, the candidate cannot resign the seat allotted in Round 2 but will have to retain the seat.