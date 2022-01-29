  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Deadline For Round 1 Reporting

NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Deadline For Round 1 Reporting

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for reporting to colleges against round 1 NEET PG counselling.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 29, 2022 8:49 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Applicants Can Resign Round 1 Seats Till February 3; Details Here
All Who Appeared In NEET PG Exam Be Allowed In Mop-Up Counselling, Stray Vacancy Round, Says IMA
Plea In Supreme Court Seeks Deferment Of NEET PG 2022 Scheduled On March 12
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared: Direct Link, Websites, How To Check
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC To Release Final Result Of Round 1 Seat Allotment Today
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow: How To Check; Important Details On Choice Filling
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Deadline For Round 1 Reporting
MCC extends last date to report to colleges against NEET PG round 1 counselling
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for reporting to colleges against round 1 NEET PG counselling. Earlier scheduled to end on January 28, the applicants can now report to colleges till 4 pm of January 30. MCC has also allowed the postgraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MD and MS seats to report to the colleges in hybrid mode this year. Candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET PG counselling 2021 round 1 can report both online or in offline mode at the allotted college by tomorrow.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

“In reference to many requests being received from candidates, MCC of DGHS has extended the time for Reporting of Round-1 of PG Counselling 2021 upto 04:00 P.M of 30th January, 2022 (Sunday),” an MCC statement said.

Applicants can resign the allotted seat in round one NEET PG 2021 MD, MS counselling till 4 pm of February 3. After which, MCC says, these candidates will be considered as part of Round 2 and the same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round 2 of counselling.

Colleges will generate resignation letters online, failing which the resignation will be considered 'null and void,' MCC in a statement said and the applicant will be deemed to occupy the seat and round 2 rules will apply. If the candidate is not promoted in round 2, there is no choice to resign, it added.

In case the candidate gives consent for up-gradation in Round-2, participate in Round-2 counselling but is not upgraded, the candidate cannot resign the seat allotted in Round 2 but will have to retain the seat.

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG Counselling NEET PG all india quota
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Rajasthan Schools To Begin Opening From February 1
Rajasthan Schools To Begin Opening From February 1
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Updates On Term 1 Scorecards, Term 2 Exam Dates, Sample Papers
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Updates On Term 1 Scorecards, Term 2 Exam Dates, Sample Papers
Indian Finalist Urges Fellow Students To Apply For Global Prize
Indian Finalist Urges Fellow Students To Apply For Global Prize
SDMC To Give Bicycles To Class 4 Students Of Its Schools
SDMC To Give Bicycles To Class 4 Students Of Its Schools
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Window For Round 1 Opens Again, Important Details
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Window For Round 1 Opens Again, Important Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................