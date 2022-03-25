  • Home
NEET PG 2021 Counselling: MCC Announces Mop-Up Round Final Result At Mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2021 Counselling: NEET PG 2022 registration process will be closed on March 25. Candidates can apply online at the official website - nbe.edu.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 25, 2022 8:30 am IST | Source: Careers360

NEET PG 2021 mop-up round final result is available on the official website- mcc.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET PG 2021 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the final result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling mop-up round. NEET PG 2021 mop-up round final result is available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Meanwhile, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 registration process will be closed on Friday, March 25. Candidates can apply online at the official website - nbe.edu.in. The applicants will also be provided with a chance to edit the NEET application form 2022 between March 29 and April 7.

NEET PG 2021 counselling: How To Check Mop-Up Round Result

  1. Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Mop-Up Round Result' link
  3. Enter your NEET PG roll number and other required credentials to login
  4. NEET PG 2021 counselling mop-up round result will appear on the screen
  5. Download the result, take a print out for further reference.

There will be a stray vacancy round once the mop-up round counselling process is completed but no fresh registrations will be allowed for it. There will be no option for filling choices in the stray vacancy round.

“The Choices exercised by candidates in Mop Up Round will be considered for allotment of seats for Stray Vacancy Round. Allotment of seats ‘Online’ by running software. Eligible candidates who are not holding any seat can only participate in Online Stray Vacancy Round,” reads an MCC statement.

neet pg counseling NEET PG 2021

