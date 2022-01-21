  • Home
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC To Allow Hybrid Mode Of Reporting To Colleges; Details Here

MCC NEET PG Counselling: All admissions made through online mode, MCC said, will be deemed provisional, and will be considered final only on verification of documents at the time of physical joining and medical fitness at the college.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 21, 2022 4:34 pm IST

NEET PG counselling: MCC to allow students report in online mode
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will allow the postgraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MD and MS seats to report to the colleges in hybrid mode. Candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET PG counselling 2021 can report both online or in offline mode at the allotted college. This is in response to the ongoing adverse Covid-19 situation.

MCC will release the round 1 merit list for NEET PG counselling 2021 tomorrow, January 22 and applicants shortlisted can report for admission at the colleges between January 23 and January 28.

However, candidates who want to give willingness for up-gradation to MCC NEET PG counselling Round 2 while retaining Round 1 seat, will be required to ‘Report physically’ at the allotted institute to confirm their admission, an MCC statement said.

All admissions made through online mode, MCC said, will be deemed provisional, and will be considered final only on verification of documents at the time of physical joining and medical fitness at the college.

What MCC Says On Hybrid Mode Of Reporting To Colleges

  1. Candidates opting for the online reporting option can join the allotted college by sending a confirmatory email regarding the acceptance of seat and uploading scanned copies of relevant documents. Verification of these candidates will be done through the scanned copies of documents.

  2. Email id and phone number of the Principal, or the Nodal Officer of college for online reporting should be displayed on respective college websites.

  3. The college authorities should generate ‘Admission Letter’ online through intramcc portal for candidates reporting online and send one copy of Admission Letter to candidate and endorse one copy to MCC on Email Id: pgmcconlinereporting@gmail.com

  4. The candidates who join their seat of Round 1 and later want to resign the same can do so till 4 pm of February 3 after which they will be considered as part of Round-2 and same rules will apply as applicable for Round- 2 of counselling.

  5. Candidates who want to avail ‘Free Exit’ option in Round-1 need not report at the allotted college.

