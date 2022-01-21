NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC To Allow Hybrid Mode Of Reporting To Colleges; Details Here

NEET PG counselling: MCC to allow students report in online mode

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will allow the postgraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MD and MS seats to report to the colleges in hybrid mode. Candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET PG counselling 2021 can report both online or in offline mode at the allotted college. This is in response to the ongoing adverse Covid-19 situation.

MCC will release the round 1 merit list for NEET PG counselling 2021 tomorrow, January 22 and applicants shortlisted can report for admission at the colleges between January 23 and January 28.

However, candidates who want to give willingness for up-gradation to MCC NEET PG counselling Round 2 while retaining Round 1 seat, will be required to ‘Report physically’ at the allotted institute to confirm their admission, an MCC statement said.

All admissions made through online mode, MCC said, will be deemed provisional, and will be considered final only on verification of documents at the time of physical joining and medical fitness at the college.

What MCC Says On Hybrid Mode Of Reporting To Colleges