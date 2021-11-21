NEET PG Counselling 2021 Likely To Begin After This Date

NEET PG counselling 2021 date: Latest updates

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to begin NEET PG 2021 counselling after November 23. MCC in October told the Supreme Court of India that NEET PG counselling will not start until it decides the validity of the implementation of EWS and OBC reservation in the all India quota (AIQ) medical seats. NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent AIQ seats was scheduled to begin on October 25.

The matter will come up before the top court on November 23. The hearing was postponed earlier this month.

The top court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Centre and Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)’s July 29 notification for providing 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS category students in all medical seats that come under the central pool.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj assured the Supreme Court that the counselling for NEET PG will not start until the Court decides the validity of the Centre's decision to introduce OBC and EWS reservation.

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna observed that if counselling takes place before the Court takes a decision, the "students will be in a serious problem".

"We will take your word for it then, so long as the students are not counselled. We will take your word that counselling is not starting till we decide one way or the other. Students will be in a serious problem otherwise..." Justice Chandrachud said.

Meanwhile, doctors have expressed their disappointments over the delay in the counselling process. They have raised their issues on the microblogging website Twitter.