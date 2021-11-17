NEET Counselling dates to be announced soon at mcc.nic.in

NEET Counselling 2021: The NEET PG counselling 2021 has been postponed after the Supreme Court asked the centre to put counselling on hold. The Supreme Court will hear a plea challenging the centre and MCC's decision to provide 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 per cent reservation for EWS category students seeking admission for postgraduate courses. MCC will release NEET PG counselling dates after the Supreme Court takes a decision on the said plea. The matter will be heard on November 23.

NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats was scheduled to begin from October 25 but was postponed. Students who qualified NEET PG 2021 will get admission to MD/MS/Diploma and MDS courses offered by various medical institutions across India. MCC allots seats to the students on the basis of their choices and the merit list released by the NBE, the organising body of NEET PG.

NEET PG Counselling Update:

Candidates will be able to apply for online counselling at mcc.nic.in and the application process and NEET PG counselling schedule will be released on the official website soon.

MCC conducts NEET PG counselling for the following colleges and institutions: