NEET PG Counselling 2021: Know What To Fill In Enrolment Number, Year Of Passing In Registration Form

With registrations for NEET PG counselling starting from Wednesday, January 12, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released an update as to what to fill in the enrolment number option and year of passing in the NEET PG counselling registration form.

While the year of passing in the NEET PG 2021 counselling registration form is the year of completion of final professional course of MBBS, the enrolment number is the number on the MBBS Degree which is unique for each candidate and university from which MBBS Course has been completed.

“In the Registration Form for PG Counselling 2021, the ENROLMENT NUMBER refers to the number on your MBBS Degree which is unique for each candidate and University from which MBBS Course has been completed. However, it is desirable to fill your Enrolment number and not mandatory,” an MCC statement said.

“Even if Permanent Registration Number/ State Registration number has been entered instead of Enrolment number, it will not affect the registration process of candidate,” it added.

Candidates who do not have an Enrolment Number issued by the University, MCC said, can enter ‘NA’ (Not Applicable) in that column.

The internship completion date being changed to September 30, instead of March 31, all candidates who have completed their MBBS internship till September 30, 2021 are eligible to participate in NEET PG Counselling 2021.

The registration for NEET PG counselling (MCC) has started on Wednesday, January 12 adn choice filling from today, January 13. Candidates can register on mcc.nic.in. The counselling process for 50 per cent all India quota seats will be conducted in four rounds this year.