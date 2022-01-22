NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC To Release Final Result Of Round 1 Seat Allotment Today

NEET PG round 1 seat allotment final result today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the final result of round 1 seat allotment of NEET PG counselling today, January 22. Applicants who had registered during the first phase of counselling between January 12 and January 18 can check their status on the official website -- mcc.nic.in. MCC on Friday, January 21, had released the provisional result for round 1 of Medical MD/ MS/ Diploma/ DNB NEET PG Counselling 2021. Candidates shortlisted in the final result to be displayed today can report for admission at the colleges between January 23 and January 28 in both online or offline mode. NEET PG Round 1 Provisional Counselling Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

All admissions made through online mode, MCC said, however, will be deemed provisional, and will be considered final only on verification of documents at the time of physical joining and medical fitness at the college.

The NEET PG round 1 merit list will be prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during the registration window.

Candidates who join the allotted seats in round 1 and later want to resign can do so till 4 pm of February 3. After that, the applicants will be considered as part of round 2 and the same rules will apply to them as applicable for round 2 counselling.

Colleges will generate resignation letters online, failing which the resignation will be considered 'null and void,' MCC in a statement said and the applicant will be deemed to occupy the seat and round 2 rules will apply. If the candidate is not promoted in round 2, there is no choice to resign, it added.

"Candidates are advised to ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as 'Null & Void' and candidates will be deemed to be occupy the seat still, and rules of Round-2 will apply. Any letter other than Resignation Letter generated through online portal will be considered as Resignation Letter,” the MCC said.