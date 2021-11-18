  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG Counselling 2021: Doctors Demand To Expedite Counselling Process, Matter Up For Hearing In SC

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Doctors Demand To Expedite Counselling Process, Matter Up For Hearing In SC

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The counselling is getting delayed as the Supreme Court asked the centre to put a hold on it

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 18, 2021 7:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

MCC NEET Round 2 Counselling Result Delayed; To Be Announced Tomorrow At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2020 Counselling: Deadline To Resign Round-1 Seats Extended Till June 1
AP EAMCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
NEET MCC Counselling 2021: Check Complete Procedure Here
AP EAMCET 2021 Seat Allotment Result Delayed Again; New Date Not Announced
JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Out At Josaa.nic.in
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Doctors Demand To Expedite Counselling Process, Matter Up For Hearing In SC
The court will will hear the matter next on November 23
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The young doctors have expressed their disappointments over the delay of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling 2021. The counselling is getting delayed as the Supreme Court asked the centre to put a hold on it.

The top court is yet to take a decision regarding reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 per cent for EWS category for admission to postgraduate medical seats through NEET. The court will will hear the matter next on November 23.

The doctors also raised their demands over social media platform- Twitter.


On October 21, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre whether it would like to revisit the limit of Rs 8 lakh annual income, fixed for determining the EWS category for reservation in NEET admissions for medical courses.

On October 26, the Centre justified before the Supreme Court its decision to set the limit of Rs 8 lakh annual income fixed for determining the EWS category for reservation in NEET admissions for medical courses. In an affidavit filed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment before the Supreme Court, it said the principle of fixing the amount is rational and in keeping with Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the constitution.

NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats was scheduled to begin from October 25 but was postponed. Students who qualified NEET PG 2021 will get admission to MD/MS/Diploma and MDS courses offered by various medical institutions across India. MCC allots seats to the students on the basis of their choices and the merit list released by the NBE, the organising body of NEET PG.

Click here for more Education News
neet pg counseling NEET 2021 NEET PG NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Supreme Court Asks Committee To Examine Afresh Grievance Of Students Regarding Class 12 Marks
Supreme Court Asks Committee To Examine Afresh Grievance Of Students Regarding Class 12 Marks
CBSE, CISCE Board Exam Row: Know What Happened So Far
CBSE, CISCE Board Exam Row: Know What Happened So Far
IIT-Bombay Develops Computer Simulator To Prevent Spread of Covid In Enclosed Spaces
IIT-Bombay Develops Computer Simulator To Prevent Spread of Covid In Enclosed Spaces
Two TNAU PhD Scholars Get Prime Minister Fellowship
Two TNAU PhD Scholars Get Prime Minister Fellowship
IGNOU To Celebrate 36th Foundation Day Tomorrow
IGNOU To Celebrate 36th Foundation Day Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................