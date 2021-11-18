Image credit: shutterstock.com The court will will hear the matter next on November 23

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The young doctors have expressed their disappointments over the delay of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling 2021. The counselling is getting delayed as the Supreme Court asked the centre to put a hold on it.

The top court is yet to take a decision regarding reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 per cent for EWS category for admission to postgraduate medical seats through NEET. The court will will hear the matter next on November 23.

The doctors also raised their demands over social media platform- Twitter.

Justice for junior Doctors ,stop harassing junior doctors ,show some courtesy in these difficult times to junior doctors #ExpediteNEETPGCounselling2021 — Dr.Srikanth (@docsrikanth9848) November 18, 2021





On October 21, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre whether it would like to revisit the limit of Rs 8 lakh annual income, fixed for determining the EWS category for reservation in NEET admissions for medical courses.

On October 26, the Centre justified before the Supreme Court its decision to set the limit of Rs 8 lakh annual income fixed for determining the EWS category for reservation in NEET admissions for medical courses. In an affidavit filed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment before the Supreme Court, it said the principle of fixing the amount is rational and in keeping with Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the constitution.

NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats was scheduled to begin from October 25 but was postponed. Students who qualified NEET PG 2021 will get admission to MD/MS/Diploma and MDS courses offered by various medical institutions across India. MCC allots seats to the students on the basis of their choices and the merit list released by the NBE, the organising body of NEET PG.