NEET-PG Counselling 2021 Delayed, Doctors Call For Nationwide Strike From November 27

NEET-PG Counselling 2021: Over the repeated delays and postponement of National Eligibility Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2021, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) announced to call for a nationwide strike from Saturday (November 27). FORDA has requested all resident doctors nationwide to withdraw from Out Patient Department (OPD) services from Saturday, the statement mentioned.

According to FORDA, "The already overburdened and exhausted Resident Doctors of the nation fighting at the frontline since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, have been waiting patiently till date for some positive outcome of Supreme Court proceedings in the matter of already delayed NEET-PG 2021 counselling. However, there seems to be no respite to their physical and mental distress, with the next court hearing scheduled on 6th January 2022."





The decision for a nationwide strike was taken is discussion with Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) representatives. “We hereby urge upon the union government and the Supreme Court of India to take note of the grievance of resident doctors and take necessary measures for expediting the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling as well as admission process and to fast-track the court proceedings on an urgent basis," FORDA statement mentioned.

The doctors' association will be forced to escalate protest in case there is no positive response from both centre and Supreme Court. "The onus of any such unfortunate situation affecting healthcare services will be on the concerned authorities,” read the FORDA statement.

Earlier on Thursday, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that it has decided to revisit the criteria of Rs 8 lakh annual income limit for EWS category and a fresh decision will be taken within 4 weeks. The next court hearing has been scheduled on January 6.

For details and update on NEET-PG counselling, please visit the website- nbe.edu.in.