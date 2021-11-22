NEET PG Counselling 2021 Dates Soon; Supreme Court Hearing On OBC, EWS Quota Tomorrow

SC hearing on OBC, EWS quota tomorrow, NEET PG counselling 2021 dates soon

The Supreme Court hearing on Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in PG all India quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) from the current academic session has been scheduled for tomorrow, November 23. The plea challenging the centre and Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) direction to provide 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS category students for admission to postgraduate medical seats against National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was earlier scheduled for November 16.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

NEET PG counselling 2021 for the 50 per cent AIQ seats was to begin from October 25, 2021. However, the counselling committee, MCC, had postponed the NEET PG counselling 2021 dates. The Centre as well had assured the apex court that the NEET PG 2021 counselling will not start till the court decides the challenge on OBC and EWS quota.

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna recorded the assurance and observed that if counselling takes place before the Court takes a decision, the "students will be in a serious problem".

"We will take your word for it then, so long as the students are not counselled. We will take your word that counselling is not starting till we decide one way or the other. Students will be in a serious problem otherwise..." Justice Chandrachud said.

After the Supreme Court on October 21 asking the Centre whether it would like to revisit the limit of Rs 8 lakh annual income, the Centre on October 26 justified before the Supreme Court its decision to set the limit of Rs 8 lakh annual income fixed for determining the EWS category for reservation in NEET admissions for medical courses.