NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Hearing On OBC, EWS Quota Today

NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent AIQ seats was scheduled to begin on October 25 but the MCC had postponed it following the Supreme Court’s direction.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 23, 2021 8:36 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG 2021 Counselling: The Supreme Court of India will hear today, November 23, a petition challenging the July 29 notification of the centre and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to provide 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS students in all India quota medical seats. NEET PG counselling will not start until the top court decides the validity of EWS and OBC reservation, the centre said in the last hearing.

NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent AIQ seats was scheduled to begin on October 25 but the MCC had postponed it following the Supreme Court’s direction.

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna in the last hearing observed that if counselling takes place before the Court takes a decision, the "students will be in a serious problem".

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj assured the Supreme Court that the process will not start until a decision is taken in this regard.

"We will take your word for it then, so long as the students are not counselled. We will take your word that counselling is not starting till we decide one way or the other. Students will be in a serious problem otherwise..." Justice Chandrachud said.

The MCC is expected to release the revised schedule for NEET PG 2021 counselling after the top court’s decision on OBC and EWS reservation. The schedule will be released at mcc.nic.in.

NEET News NEET PG 2021 NEET Counselling 2021
