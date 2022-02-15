NEET PG Counselling 2021: Choice Filling For Round 2 Ends Today

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates can fill and lock their choices on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

Filling of choices of preferred medical colleges for the second round of all India quota NEET PG counselling 2021 will end today, February 15. Candidates who have registered for the second round of counselling can fill and lock their choices on the official website-- mcc.nic.in. They can fill their choices up to 4 pm.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), who conducts all India quota NEET counselling, earlier extended the last date to fill choices for the second round of NEET PG counselling. The choice locking facility was started at 6 pm yesterday, February 14, and will be available till 4 pm today.

“Candidates who want to edit their choices can log in to their account, give consent for unlocking their choices and fill their choices again or edit/ modify them. Candidates who do not want to edit their locked choices need not do anything. Their earlier exercised choices will be valid for seat processing as such, for Round-1,” reads a notice on the MCC website.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: How To Fill Choices

Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the 'NEET PG 2021 counselling' link. Enter your login details and click on submit. Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window. Lock the choices and submit.

This year, the NEET PG counselling process for 50 per cent all India quota seats is being conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.