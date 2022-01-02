  • Home
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Centre Files Affidavit In Supreme Court

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The centre in the affidavit said the criteria for EWS reservation will remain the same for this academic year and the new rules will come into force next year.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 2, 2022 12:50 pm IST

NEET PG counselling 2021 expected to begin soon at mcc.nic.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The centre on Friday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court of India regarding EWS (Economically Weaker Section) reservation in undergraduate and Postgraduate Medical seats. The centre in the affidavit said the criteria for EWS reservation will remain the same for this academic year and the new rules will come into force next year.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

The centre in July last year said 27 per cent OBC (Other Backward Class) reservation and 10 per cent EWS reservation will be extended to all medical seats under the central pool from the 2021-22 academic year. The Supreme Court is hearing a petition that challenges the decision.

In the last hearing, the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta told the top court that the centre will revisit the decision. The next hearing is scheduled for January 6.

The government in the affidavit said changing norms at this time, when admissions and allocation of colleges for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) students are ongoing, will lead to complications.

Led by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), doctors across the country protested against the delay in NEET PG counselling. They said hospitals are short-staffed as new admissions are yet to be completed.

A delegation of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had earlier this week met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The association said Mr Mandaviya has assured that the counselling process will start before January 6.

NEET UG counselling has also been delayed due to the pending Supreme Court case.

