  • NEET PG Counselling 2021: Applicants Exited With Forfeiture In Round 2 Can Apply For Mop-Up Round; Here’s How

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Applicants Exited With Forfeiture In Round 2 Can Apply For Mop-Up Round; Here’s How

According to the MCC NEET counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the mop-up round will be available till March 7.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 5, 2022 2:48 pm IST

NEET PG mop-up round can be applied by the applicants who exited round 2
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has allowed the candidates who have exited the Round 2 of NEET PG counselling with security deposit will now not be required to register again but can make the payment of Mop-up round and proceed further for admission to PG medical seats.

“It is for the information to candidates who exited with forfeiture of security deposit in round 2 and now want to participate in mop-up round of PG counselling 2021. Such candidates need not register again but they are required to make the requisite payment and proceed further,” an MCC statement issued in this regard said.

According to the MCC NEET counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the mop-up round will be available till March 7. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices by March 7.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

While the verification of candidates will be done by institutes between March 8 and March 9, the mop-up NEET PG seat allotment result will be declared on March 12. Candidates will be able to report to colleges online or offline from March 13 to March 18.

