NEET PG Counselling 2021: Applicants Can Resign Round 1 Seats Till February 3; Details Here

NEET PG counselling: Candidates can resign from round 1 seats till Feb 3

The Medical Counselling Committee, or MCC, in a recent statement has said that applicants can resign the allotted seat in round one NEET PG 2021 MD, MS counselling till 4 pm of February 3. After which, MCC says, these candidates will be considered as part of Round 2 and the same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round 2 of counselling. Candidates shortlisted in the round 1 NEET PG counselling process were to report for admission at the colleges between January 23 and January 28.

Colleges will generate resignation letters online, failing which the resignation will be considered 'null and void,' MCC in a statement said and the applicant will be deemed to occupy the seat and round 2 rules will apply. If the candidate is not promoted in round 2, there is no choice to resign, it added.

"Candidates are advised to ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as 'Null & Void' and candidates will be deemed to be occupy the seat still, and rules of Round-2 will apply. Any letter other than Resignation Letter generated through online portal will be considered as Resignation Letter,” the MCC said.

In case the candidate gives consent for up-gradation in Round-2, participate in Round-2 counselling but is not upgraded, the candidate cannot resign the seat allotted in Round 2 but will have to retain the seat.

“In such a case rules of Round-2 will apply since the candidate has exercised choices and participated in Round-2. There is no option of resignation if candidate is not upgraded in Round-2. Round-1 joined candidates who neither participate in Round-2 nor resign the seat of Round-1 will be considered part of Round-2 after the stipulated time,” MCC said.