NEET PG Counselling 2020: Medical Counselling Committee Releases Mop-Up Round Schedule

NEET PG And MDS Counselling 2020: MCC Releases Mop-Up Round Schedule

The Medical Counselling Committee, or MCC, has released the dates for the mop-up round and stray-vacancy round of counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for PG and MDS (NEET PG and MDS). As per the schedule, the registration for NEET PG and MDS mop-up round will be held from July 13 to July 16, 2020. The mop-up round and stray-vacancy round of counselling is held for admission to Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), PG Diploma and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses.

The allotment result for the mop-up round of counselling will be declared on July 19, 2020. Students who are allotted a seat in the mop-up round can report to the allotted institutes from July 20 to July 26.

“Transfer of Non Reporting & Non Joining /Vacant seats to Deemed/Central Universities on 26th July, 2020.” reads a statement on the MCC website.

The counselling for seats that are transferred to central or deemed universities will be conducted by the respective universities and interested students can refer to the concerned university's website for further details on counselling and admission.

The stray vacancy round for NEET PG and MDS will start between July 27 and July 31, 2020.