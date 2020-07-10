  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG Counselling 2020: Medical Counselling Committee Releases Mop-Up Round Schedule

NEET PG Counselling 2020: Medical Counselling Committee Releases Mop-Up Round Schedule

The Medical Counselling Committee, or MCC, has announced the mop-up round and stray-vacancy round schedule for NEET PG and MDS.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 8:24 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG 2020 Counselling: Deadline To Resign Round-1 Seats Extended Till June 1
AIIMS PG 2020 First Round Of Counselling, Seat Allocation Begins Today
COMEDK And UniGAUGE 2020: Edit Form Over June 20-23, Admit Cards To Come In July
National Board of Examinations Extends DNB Counselling Registration Date
NEET PG Counselling 2020: Medical Counselling Committee Releases Mop-Up Round Schedule
NEET PG And MDS Counselling 2020: MCC Releases Mop-Up Round Schedule
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee, or MCC, has released the dates for the mop-up round and stray-vacancy round of counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for PG and MDS (NEET PG and MDS). As per the schedule, the registration for NEET PG and MDS mop-up round will be held from July 13 to July 16, 2020. The mop-up round and stray-vacancy round of counselling is held for admission to Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), PG Diploma and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses.

The allotment result for the mop-up round of counselling will be declared on July 19, 2020. Students who are allotted a seat in the mop-up round can report to the allotted institutes from July 20 to July 26.

“Transfer of Non Reporting & Non Joining /Vacant seats to Deemed/Central Universities on 26th July, 2020.” reads a statement on the MCC website.

The counselling for seats that are transferred to central or deemed universities will be conducted by the respective universities and interested students can refer to the concerned university's website for further details on counselling and admission.

The stray vacancy round for NEET PG and MDS will start between July 27 and July 31, 2020.

Click here for more Education News
MCC medical counselling neet pg counseling NEET MDS result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout NEET Sept 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of NEET.

₹ 15999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster NEET 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for NEET.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series NEET Sept 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 2999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
CBSE Result 2020: Check Board Exam Results' Date Updates Here
CBSE Result 2020: Check Board Exam Results' Date Updates Here
DU Admission 2020: Continue ECA Quota, Advises Vice President
DU Admission 2020: Continue ECA Quota, Advises Vice President
Punjab Government Cancels Pending Class 12 Exams, Results On Performance In Other Subjects
Punjab Government Cancels Pending Class 12 Exams, Results On Performance In Other Subjects
Final Year Degree Exams In Himachal To Be Held In August
Final Year Degree Exams In Himachal To Be Held In August
IISc Team Develops Robotic Arm For Speech And Motor Impaired
IISc Team Develops Robotic Arm For Speech And Motor Impaired
.......................... Advertisement ..........................