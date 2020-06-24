  • Home
NEET PG Counselling 2020: MCC To Allow Online Reporting On Individual Basis

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is allowing online reporting for NEET PG second counselling. MCC received many representations from candidates about problems being faced by them in reporting physically.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 24, 2020 3:04 pm IST

MCC will allow online reporting for NEET PG counselling on individual basis
New Delhi:

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is allowing online reporting for NEET PG second counselling. MCC received many representations from candidates about problems being faced by them in reporting physically. The Committee, hence, has decided to allow online reporting to candidates allotted a seat in second round on case to case basis. The concerned college will have the final say in the matter.

Candidates who were allotted a seat in Round I and reported online but do not join physically at the allotted college will be 'Cancelled' by the college on the last day of reporting and the seat will be reverted back to the system. These seats will be included in further rounds of counselling. The Security deposit of such candidates will be forfeited.

The round II candidates who do not report at the allotted college or express willingness to join the seat online will 'Exit with Forfeiture'.

Students who join All India Quota Seats after the second round of counselling will not be allowed to vacate their seats. This is being done to ensure that very few seats are reverted to State Quota and also All India Quota seats are filled by students from the all India merit list only.

MCC had initially allowed online reporting to students who were allotted a seat in the first round of counselling. However, physical reporting was made mandatory in the second round of counselling.

The Counselling Committee said that due to COVID-19 outbreak, there was an immediate need of doctors for management of patients in hospital and hence it was made mandatory to report physically. Students allotted a seat in the first round of NEET PG 2020 counselling were also asked to report physically at the allotted college from June 16.

