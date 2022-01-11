  • Home
NEET PG Counseling 2021: MCC To Start Registration Process From Tomorrow; Check What's New

NEET PG Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee will start the registration for NEET PG counselling process from tomorrow, January 12.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 11, 2022 9:28 am IST

NEET PG counseeling 2021 application process will start from tomorrow at mcc.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee will start the registration for NEET PG counselling process from tomorrow, January 12. The NEET PG counselling committee has also notified the applicants with the changes in the counselling process which will be implemented from the 2021-22 academic session.

Instead of the earlier two rounds of all India quota (AIQ) counselling, the candidates will be provided with four rounds of AIQ counselling -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. However, no seat will be reverted back to the respective states after completion of round 2 of AIQ, an MCC statement said.

While AIQ round 1 application process beginning from Wednesday, January 12, will continue till January 17, application for round 2 will start from February 3 to February 7. After registration of each round, candidates will have to select and confirm the colleges from the list of available options. The verification of candidates and seat allotment will be held accordingly.

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Schedule

Unfilled Non-residential Indian (NRI) or Muslim minority or Jain minority seats, according to the new changes in the NEET PG counselling process, will be converted to Indian National seats after exhaustion of all the eligible NRI or Muslim minority or Jain minority candidates during the mop-up round before reverting it back to the respective Deemed University.

Counselling for PG Diploma of National Board (DNB) seats will be conducted by MCC of DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

For the 2021-22 academic session, the stray vacancy round will be held online and will be conducted by MCC of DGHS, MoHFW for Central University, institutes, All India Quota, or DNB seats. Earlier, it was offline and was conducted by the respective Central University, or the participating institutes.

Reservation Policy of AIQ for Central Institutes/or University as well as State contributed seats is as follows:

  1. Scheduled Caste (SC) - 15 per cent
  2. Scheduled Tribe (ST) - 7.5 per cent
  3. Other Backward Classes (OBC) - (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list - 27 per cent
  4. Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) - as per Central Government norms - 10 per cent
  5. Persons with Disabilities (PwD) - Horizontal Reservation as per National Medical Commission (NMC) norms - 5 per cent
Click here for more Education News
MCC NEET PG Counselling NEET Counselling 2021
