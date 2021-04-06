NBE has extended NEET PG 2021 application correction date

National Eligibility Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) application correction date has been extended till April 7 ‘in view of internet outages in various parts of India’. Candidates who have registered to appear for the entrance examination can edit their details through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

“Final edit window for correction of images uploaded in the application form has now been extended…till April 7 (3 pm)”, reads the official notification.

NEET PG 2021: How To Make Changes

Step 1: Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, login with your credentials

Step 3: Click on the NEET PG 2021 application form tab

Step 4: Make the required changes and submit the application form

Step 5: Download a copy of your application form and keep it for future use

NEET PG Admit Card 2021

NBE will release the NEET PG 2021 admit card on April 12, 2021. Candidates can download the NEET PG admit card 2021 through the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2021 examination will be conducted on April 18, 2021, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

NBE will inform candidates through SMS or email alerts and website notice about the availability of the NEET PG admit card 2021.