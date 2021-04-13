NEET PG Admit Cards To Be Issued From Today, Exam On April 18

NEET PG admit cards to be issued from today

The National Board of Examination will be issuing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) admit cards from today at nbe.edu.in. The students can login to the online NBE portal to access their NEET PG admit cards. The NEET PG admit cards would bear details such as candidate’s roll number, date and time of examination and examination centre.

NEET PG exam will be conducted on April 18 in the form of a computer-based test with multiple-choice questions. The postgraduate medical entrance test will be conducted for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes.

NBE said that, “The admit cards are being made live from today onwards. The process of issuance of admit cards shall be completed in one or two days”.

Steps To Access NEET PG Admit Cards

Step 1: Visit the official website -- nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Login with the credentials including NEET PG application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated admit card link and download the NEET PG admit cards 2021

Step 4: Take a print out of the NEET PG admit card

The NEET PG admit card was earlier scheduled to be released on April 12, though it had not been released yet.

NEET PG 2021 Exam Pattern

NEET PG 2021 will be conducted for 200 multiple choice, single correct response questions in English language only for a total of 800 marks. The total number of questions in the NEET PG exam have been reduced to 200 as compared to 300 questions in the NEET PG 2020 paper.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has also issued COVID-19 guidelines for the safe conduct of NEET PG 2021 on April 18. While releasing the guidelines, NBE also said: “Considering the importance of the examination in admitting post-graduates in their respective subjects for further training, it is in the best interest of candidates to continue to hold this examination on the announced date.”