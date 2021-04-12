NEET PG 2021 admit cards will be released today at nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) admit card will be released today, April 12. The administering body of NEET PG, National Board of Examinations (NBE), will release the admit cards on the official websites of the Board -- nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. To download the NEET PG admit cards, candidates have to login at the website with their credentials including NEET PG application numbers and passwords.

NEET PG will be held on April 18. The postgraduate medical entrance test is conducted for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes for the academic session 2021.

How To Download NEET PG 2021 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website -- nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Login with the credentials including NEET PG application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated admit card link and download the NEET PG admit cards 2021

NEET PG 2021 will be conducted for 200 multiple choice, single correct response questions in English language only for a total of 800 marks. The total number of questions in the NEET PG 2021 exam have been reduced to 200 from 300 questions in the NEET PG 2020 paper.

The NEET PG syllabus will include all the subjects that were taught during the MBBS programme. The syllabus of NEET PG includes subjects and knowledge area as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the erstwhile Medical Council of India, an NBE statement added. Around 1.7 lakh candidates have registered for NEET PG 2021.