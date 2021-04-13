NEET PG Admit Card Released; Exam On April 18

NEET PG 2021 admit cards released

The National Board of Examination has issued the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) at nbe.edu.in. The students can login to the online NBE portal by using their username and password to access their NEET PG admit cards. NEET PG exam will be conducted on April 18. Students will have to carry their NEET PG admit cards to the exam centres.

Latest: Know your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings, Specializations & Cut-offs, Check Now -NEET PG 2021 College Predictor

NEET PG admit card 2021 contains name of candidate, roll number, application number, date of birth, category, Person with Disability, centre code, name and address of NEET PG exam centre, PG medical exam date and time, reporting time and entry closing time, deputy director signature, space to paste passport size photograph.

The postgraduate medical candidates must verify details on their admit cards and in case of any mis-information can contact the NBE helpdesk.

Steps To Access NEET PG Admit Cards

Step 1: Visit the official website -- nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Login with the credentials including NEET PG application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated admit card link and download the NEET PG admit cards 2021

Step 4: Take a print out of the NEET PG admit card

After downloading the admit card, candidates have to affix the passport size photograph as per the specification.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has also issued COVID-19 guidelines for the safe conduct of NEET PG 2021 on April 18. While releasing the guidelines, NBE also said: “Considering the importance of the examination in admitting post-graduates in their respective subjects for further training, it is in the best interest of candidates to continue to hold this examination on the announced date.”

NEET PG 2021 Exam Pattern

NEET PG 2021 will be conducted for 200 multiple choice, single correct response questions in English language only for a total of 800 marks. The total number of questions in the NEET PG exam have been reduced to 200 as compared to 300 questions in the NEET PG 2020 paper.