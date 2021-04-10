NEET PG 2021 admit cards will be released on April 12 at nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) admit card will be released on Monday, April 12. Once released, applicants will be able to download the NEET PG admit cards at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. Candidates will also be informed through SMS or email alerts and website notice regarding the availability of the NEET PG admit card on the NBE website. The NEET PG admit cards will also act as COVID-19 passes to facilitate the movement of candidates in case of any travel-related restrictions.

NEET PG scheduled to be held on April 18 is conducted for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes for the academic session 2021. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has also issued COVID-19 guidelines for the safe conduct of NEET PG 2021 on April 18. While releasing the guidelines, NBE also said: “Considering the importance of the examination in admitting post-graduates in their respective subjects for further training, it is in the best interest of candidates to continue to hold this examination on the announced date.”

NEET PG Admit Card: Where, How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Login with the credentials including NEET PG application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated admit card link and download the NEET PG admit cards 2021

Step 4: Take a print out of the NEET PG admit card

NEET PG 2021 will be conducted for 200 multiple choice, single correct response questions in English language only for a total of 800 marks. The total number of questions in the NEET PG exam have been reduced to 200 as compared to 300 questions in the NEET PG 2020 paper.