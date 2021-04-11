NEET PG Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow; Exam On April 18

NEET PG 2021 admit cards to be released tomorrow

The National Board of Examinations will be releasing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) admit cards tomorrow at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.Candidates will have to login the NEET PG admission portal using their name and password to access their admit cards. The NEET PG admit cards will have details such as candidate’s roll number, exam date and exam-day guidelines. The exam will be conducted on April 18.

Latest: Know your admission chances in DNB programs in Hospitals & Colleges via NEET PG rank, Check Now -DNB CET 2021 College Predictor

The NEET PG candidates will also be informed about the admit cards through SMS or email alerts on their registered mobile number and email id.

The admit cards would be treated as a travel pass for the candidates to help them reach the exam halls with COVID-19 restrictions.

As the rate of infections has been increasing across the states putting doubts over the offline exam, NBE issued a statement, “Considering the importance of the examination in admitting post-graduates in their respective subjects for further training, it is in the best interest of candidates to continue to hold this examination on the announced date”.

NEET PG 2021 Paper Pattern

NEET PG 2021 will be conducted for 200 multiple choice, single correct response questions in English language only for a total of 800 marks. The total number of questions in the NEET PG exam have been reduced to 200 as compared to 300 questions in the NEET PG 2020 paper.

The exam will be held for admission to 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS) seats, 19,952 Doctor of Medicine (MD) seats, and 1,979 PG Diploma seats at 6,102 government, private, deemed-to-be universities and central universities.

The result for NEET PG will be announced on May 31. NBE will be releasing mark sheet-cum-result certificate for MD and MS entrance exam.

Candidates will have to score more than 50 percentile (40 in case of SC/ST/OBC and 45 in case of UR PWD candidates) in NEET PG 2021 to be considered for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.