NEET PG 2021 hall tickets today at nbe.edu.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) admit card will be released today, September 6. The NEET PG 2021 admit cards will be made available for download from the National Board of Examinations (NBE) website -- nbe.edu.in. NEET PG 2021 will be conducted on September 11 and is held for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes.

Latest: Know your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings, Specializations & Cut-offs, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Candidates taking the NEET PG test on September 11 will be provided with a protective face shield, face mask and sanitizer sachets individually at test centres.

NEET PG Admit Card: Where To Download

The NBE website -- nbe.edu.in, will publish the NEET PG admit card for the postgraduate medical entrance tests scheduled to be held on September 11.

NEET PG Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website -- nbe.edu.in Login with the credentials including NEET PG application numbers and passwords Click on the designated admit card link and download the NEET PG admit cards 2021 Download the NEET PG admit card

NEET PG 2021 will be conducted for 200 multiple choice, single correct response questions in English language only for a total of 800 marks. The total number of questions in the NEET PG exam have been reduced to 200 as compared to 300 questions in the NEET PG 2020 paper.

NEET PG admit cards were earlier released for the test scheduled to be held on April 18. However, the admit cards released earlier will now be considered “null and void”.

“Admit Cards issued earlier for examination on 18th April 2021 shall be treated as “null & void”. Fresh admit cards shall be issued on NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in on 6th September 2021,” an NBE statement added.