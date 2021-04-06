NBE will release the NEET PG 2021 admit card on April 12

The National Board of Examination (NBE) will release the admit card of the National Eligibility Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) on April 12, 2021. Candidates who have registered to appear for the entrance examination can download the NEET PG admit card 2021 through the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in. NEET PG 2021 examination will be conducted on April 18, 2021. NEET PG 2021 examination will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

NEET PG Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the NEET PG admit card by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official site of NBE-- nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on NEET PG 2021 link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on NEET PG admit card 2021 link.

Step 4: Enter login credentials and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: NEET PG 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take its print out for further need.

NBE will inform candidates through SMS or email alerts and website notice about the availability of the NEET PG admit card 2021 at the official site.

The exact address and location of the NEET PG 2021 test centres will be indicated on the admit card.

Candidates must familiarise themselves with the NEET PG exam centre and ensure that they report for the exam as per the scheduled time.

NEET PG Paper Pattern

The total number of questions in the NEET PG exam has been reduced to 200. The maximum number of marks to be obtained in the exam has also been reduced to 1200.

The exam will be held only in English. Candidates appearing in NEET PG 2021 will have three hours and 30 minutes to attempt the paper.