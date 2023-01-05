NEET PG 2023 Registration Not To Begin Today: NBEMS

NEET PG 2023

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a notice stating that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 registrations will not begin from today. The board has asked to ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers informing that the NEET PG 2023 applications will begin from today, January 5, 2023.

Latest: NEET PG Previous Year Sample/Question Papers. Free Download Suggested: NEET PG Free Mock Test. Start Now Don't Miss: Quick Guide to NEET PG 2023 Exam, Admission, Seats, Fees and more. Download EBook Recommended: Use NEET PG College Predictor to check previous year MD/MS/DNB courses cut off for All India and State level seats Use Now

NBE in its official notice said, “Kindly ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers today informing that the NEET-PG 2023 applications are invited from 5th January 2023 onwards”.

Also Read || NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Begins Tomorrow; Check Dates

Once the registration portal is open, the notification for inviting online applications for NEET PG 2023 will be published on the official website of NBEMS- natboard.edu.in. NBEMS will conduct the NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5, 2023, on a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various test centres across the country.

The entrance exam is held for admission to postgraduate MD, MS or postgraduate Diploma programmes in the country. The details regarding eligibility criteria, registration fee and others will be mentioned in the NEET PG 2023 information bulletin, which will be released soon.

Also Read || NMC Invites Suggestions On Draft National Exit Test Regulations

Recently, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has released draft regulations for the National Exit Test (NExT), which would replace the NEET PG examination. The Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) with also get replaced with the ‘Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences’ (BEMS) which will conduct the NeXT exam.